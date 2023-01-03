Logo
Garuda Indonesia's shares fall after lifting of trading freeze
Garuda Indonesia's shares fall after lifting of trading freeze

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a Garuda Indonesia's aircraft parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

03 Jan 2023 12:28PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 12:28PM)
JAKARTA : Shares of Garuda Indonesia slumped as much as 14.4 per cent on Tuesday, marking the state carrier's first trading day in 1-1/2 years, after the Jakarta stock exchange lifted a stock trading suspension.

By 0400 GMT, the shares had pared losses and were down around 1.8 per cent compared to their last market close on June 17, 2021, to trade at 218 rupiah ($0.0140) a piece.

Garuda's shares were suspended after the airline defaulted on $500 million of Islamic bonds in 2021, amid financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline underwent a court-led debt restructuring last year.

Garuda's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement the lifting of the suspension would be a catalyst for the airline to strengthen its fundamentals.

The company plans to increase its fleet to at least 72 planes this year, not including aircraft operated by its low cost unit Citilink, to cater to a growing number of passengers after Indonesia removed all COVID-19 restrictions at the end of last year, it said.

At the end of 2022, Garuda operated 61 planes, a company presentation on Dec. 27 showed.

($1 = 15,555.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

