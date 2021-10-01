Why are gas prices on the rise and what does this mean for Singapore?

SINGAPORE: A “perfect storm” of demand and supply factors is fuelling a historic surge in global natural gas prices, with benchmarks in Europe and the US up nearly 300 per cent and 100 per cent in recent months.

The rally may be here to stay for some time with lingering uncertainties in production and the coming winter set to push up demand.

A recent Reuters report described the gas market chaos as another potential headwind for a fragile global economy that is just getting back on its feet from a pandemic shock.

Economic consequences could be major, ranging from the risk of inducing a combination of slow growth and high inflation that is known as stagflation, a knock on consumer spending due to higher utility bills and increased pressure on some businesses, the report said.

Analysts are also keenly watching for any spillover impact into crude oil markets.

Here’s what we know:

WHAT HAPPENED?

A cocktail of complex factors causing a rise in demand and constrained supply has contributed to a “perfect storm” for natural gas prices, said Capital Economics.

In terms of demand, extreme weather events have led to longer-than-typical periods of cooling and heating, said the research firm’s head of global economics service Jennifer McKeown.

These include an unusually cold and prolonged northern hemisphere winter earlier this year, which left gas supplies depleted. While supplies would usually be replenished during summer, heatwaves and droughts in regions this year kept energy needs high.

A rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic has also ramped up demand from Asian economies, primarily in China, said the International Energy Agency (IEA), an industry watchdog based in Paris.

“All of these developments added to the upward trend in gas demand,” said the Paris-based agency in a statement on Sep 21.

Supply, on the other hand, has failed to keep up.

Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide has been lower than expected due to a series of unplanned outages across the globe and maintenance of gas infrastructure which had been delayed due to the pandemic last year, said the IEA.

There were also reduced supplies from Russia, one of Europe’s main sources of gas.

Some have speculated that Russia is doing so to push for its Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would deliver Russian gas directly to Germany and bypass Ukraine. Tensions have run so high that several European Parliament lawmakers have called for an investigation into what they said could be market manipulation by Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Gazprom has rejected the accusations, according to a Bloomberg report on Sep 24.

Stagnant wind farms have added to the supply woes, with IEA pointing to lower-than-usual availability of wind energy in Europe in recent weeks.

Capital Economics estimated that the European gas benchmark, Dutch TTF, has rallied 290 per cent since the start of the second quarter.

Asia LNG spot prices were up 260 per cent while US natural gas prices nearly doubled over the same period.