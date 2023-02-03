Gautam Adani's US$58 billion wealth wipeout in six days has few parallels

Gautam Adani has seen US$58 billion erased from his personal fortune in the span of just six trading days - a downfall so spectacular that it defies just about every historical comparison.

He is not quite like one-time crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried or Archegos Capital Management's Bill Hwang, who went from tens of billions to nothing in a flash as their leveraged trades imploded.

After all, even after a share-price collapse in the wake of Hindenburg Research's short-seller report, Adani oversees a sprawling conglomerate that builds capital-intensive infrastructure such as ports and airports in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development goals.

His wealth drop is far bigger than Brazil's Eike Batista's, who similarly used his commodities empire to build national infrastructure like shipyards and ports with support from the government. It took Batista about a year to lose his entire US$35 billion fortune, becoming known as the first known "negative billionaire".

And even though Elon Musk was the first person in history to lose US$200 billion - and has had an episode when his wealth plunged about as much as Adani's - he has since bounced back in a big way.

The Tesla chief executive has added US$36.5 billion to his personal fortune this year, the most of anyone tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

All told, Adani's wealth wipeout is among the most severe in terms of scale and speed since Bloomberg began tracking billionaires in 2012.

He is worth US$61 billion, down from a peak of US$150 billion in September and US$119 billion before the Hindenburg report was released, according to the index.