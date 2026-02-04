Logo
GCL says Musk's delegation visited company, Chinese state media reports
An employee works on the production line for solar panels at a factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 16, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS

04 Feb 2026 07:43PM
BEIJING, Feb 4 : Chinese solar panel maker GCL Group said a delegation from companies led by Elon Musk visited on Wednesday, Chinese state media outlet Securities Times reported.

It came as Chinese local media reported that teams sent by Musk visited several Chinese solar firms days after he announced plans to build large‑scale solar cell production in the United States, sending shares in Chinese solar companies higher on Wednesday.

Citing a GCL official, Securities Times said Musk’s team was briefed on the company’s granular silicon technology and its perovskite business layout in the United States.

Source: Reuters
