GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based low-carbon gas power turbines

SINGAPORE : General Electric's turbine manufacturing unit said on Wednesday it had agreed with Japan's IHI Corp to develop gas turbines operating on ammonia to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

GE and IHI would work to develop technology that would allow some of GE's existing gas turbine products to safely burn 100 per cent ammonia by 2030, the companies each said in separate, almost identical statements on Wednesday.

"We will focus our efforts on satisfying domestic and overseas demand for large-scale ammonia gas turbines, stimulating further demand for fuel ammonia and expanding the fuel ammonia value chain," Hiroshi Ide, president of IHI Corp said.