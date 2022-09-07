Logo
GE Renewable to supply wind turbines to Japan
The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

07 Sep 2022 02:32PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 02:32PM)
Industrial conglomerate General Electric's renewable energy unit said on Wednesday it will supply onshore wind turbines for Green Power Investment's (GPI) project in Japan.

GE Renewable Energy will supply 19 of its 4.2-117 onshore wind turbines for a total installed capacity of 79.8 MW, providing power to GPI's wind farm in Fukaura Town. This is GE's third project with GPI.

The installation of the wind turbines at the project site is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023 and the turbines are targeted to be fully commissioned and operational in 2024. The deal includes a ten-year full-service contract.

Electric utility services firm Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc is a strategic partner in GPI's projects in the Tohoku region.

Source: Reuters

