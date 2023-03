BERLIN : Tenaciou3 Prospect Investment has sold its entire stake in Daimler Truck, a Daimler Truck spokesperson said on Friday.

"We can confirm that ... investor Tenaciou3 Prospect Investment Ltd has sold its shares in Daimler Truck Holding AG. We will not comment further," the spokesperson said.

Tenaciou3 Prospect Investment is controlled by Chinese automotive group Geely's chairperson Li Shufu.