Business

Geely chairman eyes larger stake in Aston Martin - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin badge and logo are pictured at the company's world headquarters in Gaydon, Britain, February 14, 2019. Picture taken February 14, 2019. To match Insight BRITAIN-EU/AUTOS REUTERS/Andrew Yates

20 Oct 2022 01:18AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 01:50AM)
(Reuters) -Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Chairman Li Shufu is considering raising the company's stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin to up to 10 per cent, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese automotive company had acquired a 7.6 per cent stake in Aston Martin last month. Based on Aston's closing share price on Sept. 29, the stake was valued at 66.6 million pounds ($74.64 million)

Geely acquired the stake two months after Aston Martin announced a fundraise that saw Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which now owns 18.6 per cent of the company, become its second-largest shareholder.

Aston Martin shares ended 2 per cent higher at 104.5 pence.

Aston and Geely did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8923 pounds)

Source: Reuters

