SHANGHAI :Geely's chairman and founder Li Shufu said on Saturday that the global automotive industry was facing "serious overcapacity" and that the Chinese automaker had decided not to build new manufacturing plants or expand production in existing facilities.

Li made the comments at an auto forum in the central city of Chongqing, according to the company. Geely Holding owns multiple automotive brands including Geely Auto, Zeekr and Volvo.