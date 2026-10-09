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Geely enters Canadian market, plans first vehicle sales in 2027
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Business

Geely enters Canadian market, plans first vehicle sales in 2027

Geely enters Canadian market, plans first vehicle sales in 2027

FILE PHOTO: The Geely logo is seen during the launching of Geely Auto France, in Paris, France, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

09 Oct 2026 09:16PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 10:00PM)
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Oct 9 : Chinese automaker Geely Auto said on Friday it has entered the Canadian market and plans to introduce its first vehicles to consumers in 2027. 

• The company has started to establish local operations and develop a retail and service network, it said in a statement

• Geely, which sells cars under the Geely Auto, Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, sold just over 3 million cars last year

• Aside from Geely, Chinese automakers BYD and Chery are also targeting Canada

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• For Chinese car companies, which are effectively locked out of the United States, Canada is seen as an ideal launching pad for the time when the US market eventually opens up

• Canada represents an "important next step" in Geely's international growth, Bryan Wu, MD of Geely Auto Canada, said in a statement

• Details of vehicles, pricing and retail locations would be announced later, Geely said

Source: Reuters
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