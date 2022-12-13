Logo
Business

Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr files for US IPO
Business

Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr files for US IPO

Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr files for US IPO

FILE PHOTO: The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

13 Dec 2022 05:33PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 06:14PM)
:China's Geely Automobile on Tuesday said its upmarket electric car brand, Zeekr, had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, in what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in over 1-1/2 years.

Zeekr filed with the U.S regulators last week, without providing any details on the size of its initial public offering or about its listing date, said Geely, which in October had laid out plans to spin off the subsidiary.

Reuters on Monday exclusively reported that Zeekr was aiming to raise more than $1 billion and that it was seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion.

That compares with a valuation of about $9 billion in its maiden external fundraising last year.

A Zeekr IPO would be the first major U.S. float of a Chinese firm since Beijing tightened its grip on overseas share sales in July last year.

The filing also comes after Beijing and Washington struck a landmark auditing deal in August that sharply lowered the likelihood of delisting for more than 200 New York-listed Chinese companies.

Source: Reuters

