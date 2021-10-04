Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Geely's Volvo Cars to list in Stockholm, aims to raise 25 billion SEK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Geely's Volvo Cars to list in Stockholm, aims to raise 25 billion SEK

Geely's Volvo Cars to list in Stockholm, aims to raise 25 billion SEK

FILE PHOTO: A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

04 Oct 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Geely-owned Volvo Cars intends to launch an initial public offering and list on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange, in what would be one of Europe's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

In 2018, Volvo Cars and Geely postponed earlier plans to float shares in the Swedish carmaker, due to trade tensions and a downturn in automotive stocks.

"The proposed IPO is expected to consist of the issuance of new shares by Volvo Cars to raise gross proceeds of approximately SEK 25 billion and a potential partial sale of shares by Volvo Cars' main shareholder," the Sweden-based carmaker said in a statement on Monday.

It added that the first day of trading was expected to be in 2021 and that Geely would remain it biggest shareholder.

Sources told Reuters last month that China's Geely Holding was in advanced discussions with banks to list the Swedish company in the coming weeks, aiming for a valuation of about US$20 billion.

Volvo Cars had previously said it was considering listing on the Stockholm stock exchange in the second half of 2021.

(US$1 = 8.7309 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us