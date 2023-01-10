Logo
Gemini's Winklevoss calls for removal of DCG chief Barry Silbert
10 Jan 2023 10:23PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 10:23PM)
Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss on Tuesday called for the removal of Digital Currency Group Inc (DCG) chief Barry Silbert, amid tensions between the two high-profile crypto executives in the wake of the FTX collapse.

Gemini has a crypto lending product called Earn in partnership with DCG's crypto firm Genesis. Genesis halted customer withdrawals in November, after major exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy.

In his open letter to the DCG board, Winklevoss said Genesis and DCG had "defrauded" some 340,000 Earn users.

"There is no path forward as long as Barry Silbert remains CEO of DCG," Winklevoss wrote. "He has proven himself unfit to run DCG and unwilling and unable to find a resolution with creditors that is both fair and reasonable."

The latest development comes a week after Winklevoss penned another open letter to Silbert, saying Genesis owed more than $900 million to Earn users.

Source: Reuters

