Business

Gen Digital forecasts downbeat revenue as customers cut spending
12 May 2023 04:41AM (Updated: 12 May 2023 05:23AM)
Gen Digital Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as customers hit by higher borrowing rates and sticky inflation cut spending on cybersecurity products.

Shares of the cybersecurity firm fell as much as 2 per cent in after-market trading.

Gen Digital has also been facing increased competition from both established companies and smaller rivals such as Surfshark.

Formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc, Gen Digital said it expected first-quarter revenue between $940 million and $950 million, below Wall Street estimates of US$954.2 million.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue grew 32 per cent to US$947 million compared with analysts' average estimate of US$940.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

