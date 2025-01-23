General Atlantic CEO says he is optimistic on TikTok deal in the US

DAVOS, Switzerland : The CEO of investment firm General Atlantic, a board member of TikTok's parent company, said on Thursday that he was optimistic that a deal to keep the short-video app operating in the United States would be agreed.

New U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of TikTok. The app in the U.S. was slated to be shuttered on Jan. 19.

"The objective is for TikTok to continue operating," General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford said during a panel debate at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "I have a sense of optimism that we can meet U.S. security needs and not sell the company."

General Atlantic is also an investor in TikTok's parent company.