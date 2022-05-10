Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

General Atlantic leads $105 million funding in crypto trading platform Talos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

General Atlantic leads $105 million funding in crypto trading platform Talos

General Atlantic leads $105 million funding in crypto trading platform Talos

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 May 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 08:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Digital asset trading platform Talos said on Tuesday it has raised $105 million in an early-stage funding round led by U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic, taking the company's valuation to $1.25 billion.

Leading banks such as Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co's investment arm and BNY Mellon Corp also invested in the Series B round, along with New York City-based global growth investor Stripes and SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl.

Founded by Anton Katz and Ethan Feldman, Talos launched its platform in 2018 and has an impressive lineup of existing investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, PayPal Ventures and Fidelity Investments, who extended their partnership through the latest funding round.

Talos platform has users across the digital asset ecosystem, including broker-dealers, prime brokers, hedge funds, banks, custodians, exchanges and over-the-counter desks, according to the company.

The New York City-based firm intends to use the capital raised to expand product lines and invest in its trading platform in an effort to accelerate its expansion into Europe and Asia Pacific markets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us