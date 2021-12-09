Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Generali launches corporate cyber insurance services
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Generali launches corporate cyber insurance services

Generali launches corporate cyber insurance services
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurance company Generali is seen on the company headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas/File Photo
Generali launches corporate cyber insurance services
FILE PHOTO: Accenture PLC logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Generali launches corporate cyber insurance services
FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past logos of Vodafone painted on a roadside wall in Kolkata May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
09 Dec 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 08:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Generali, Accenture and Vodafone have created a package of cyber security services to help the insurer's corporate clients to detect, react and recover from cyber threats and incidents.

Cyber security has been an increasingly critical issue for companies and financial institutions, including small and medium-sized enterprises, as attacks have increased in terms of numbers and impact.

They have increased further as many companies have shifted towards hybrid work models during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor of the Bank of Italy in October warned that financial institutions were more exposed to such risks, with cyber attacks on European banks increasing by 54per cent this year, and called for greater care in monitoring and managing them.

Generali's new services will be offered globally, starting in Europe at the beginning of 2022.

They include cyber risk assessment, simulations of phishing attacks and learning programmes to strengthen clients' ability to prevent attacks but also to restore normal operations and minimise the consequences after an attack.

"Technology, consumer needs and cyber risks evolve rapidly, and the insurance industry must accelerate to embrace new digital opportunities and respond to increasing cybersecurity needs," Generali Group Chief Transformation Officer Bruno Scaroni said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us