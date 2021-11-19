From generation to generation: How family businesses adapt to changing environments

SINGAPORE: Behind the grandeur of buildings that dot Singapore’s skyline, the engine of facilities management is always in full gear.

For more than 30 years, family firm Kim Yew Integrated has been among those making sure government offices and landmarks are not only safe, but a sight to behold.

The company was founded by Mr Jim Tan, who arrived in Singapore in the 1970s from Malacca.

He started working as an electrician, and in 1985, founded his own business, called Kim Yew Electrical and Sanitary.

The patriarch ran the business with his wife before passing on the baton to the next generation.

Kim Yew has since grown from 10 employees to 500 staff members.

Two of the Tans’ four children are now driving the firm to the next level of digital building maintenance.

Eldest child Patrick Tan, the managing director of Kim Yew Integrated, said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the company to accelerate its use of technology.

“We were quite impacted with the dormitory lockdown of the workers," said Mr Patrick Tan.

"We were already engaging with software providers to use digital technology like tablets and smartphones. We also have been working with vendors to do smart vehicle tracking. But the pandemic pushed us to further look into how to use technology to cut down reliance on manpower,” he added.

Kim Yew is going big on predictive maintenance, or using data-driven, proactive maintenance methods to evaluate the condition of equipment, and estimate when maintenance is necessary.

Mr Patrick Tan said that this is a necessary transformation that opens up growth opportunities and also secures its family legacy.

“This is a critical period because the new norm is different from before,” he said.