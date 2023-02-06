Logo
Business

Generation Space launches startup accelerator in US
Generation Space launches startup accelerator in US

06 Feb 2023 11:42PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 11:48PM)
Seraphim Space said on Monday that a unit of the British space investment firm would help provide 12 early-stage US startups with more than US$150 million in funding through a new accelerator program.

The 12-week accelerator will be run by Generation Space and focus on startups working in sectors from climate technology and defense to communications and mobility.

Startup accelerators support early-stage companies through education, mentorship and financing. Their examples include Y Combinator, which helped launch companies such as vacation rental firm Airbnb and social media platform Reddit.

Seraphim Space's move comes at a time when the industry is grappling with a slowdown in funding due to rising fears about the economy. Investment in space startups more than halved last year after a record 2021.

Seraphim Space still sees some positive signs. It said that seed deals were up about 50 per cent in 2022, a sign of investor interest in early-stage startups despite the sagging economy.

The venture capital firm has helped launch US$1.2 billion worth satellite communications firm AST SpaceMobile Inc and data and analytics company Spire Global, which has a market valuation of nearly US$200 million.

Northern Sky Research last year predicted that the global space industry will rake in revenue of US$1.25 trillion by 2030, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 6.25 per cent.

Source: Reuters

