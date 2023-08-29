Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Genesis, DCG reach in-principle deal with creditors - court filing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Genesis, DCG reach in-principle deal with creditors - court filing

29 Aug 2023 02:33PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2023 03:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Genesis Global and its parent company Digital Currency Group have reached an in-principle agreement with Genesis' creditors to resolve claims brought during the crypto lender's bankruptcy, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

The plan could lead to a recovery of about 70 per cent-90 per cent in U.S. dollar equivalent for unsecured creditors and about 65 per cent-90 per cent recovery on an in-kind basis depending on the denomination of the digital assets, according to the filing in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District Of New York.

The deal includes a payment of about $630 million in unsecured loans due in May 2023 and a $1.1 billion unsecured promissory note due in 2032, along with some other potential claims.

Genesis filed for bankruptcy in January owing at least $3.4 billion to creditors and reached an agreement in principle on a restructuring plan, supported by Digital Currency Group, and its primary creditors, including Gemini, in February.

DCG, owned by Barry Silbert, owns a portfolio of crypto companies in addition to Genesis, including crypto news and events site CoinDesk and New York-based Grayscale, a major digital asset manager.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.