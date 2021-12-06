Genesys valued at US$21 billion after latest funding round

:Genesys said on Monday it had raised US$580 million in a funding round led by Salesforce Ventures, valuing the enterprise software maker at US$21 billion.

Other investors in the round included private equity firm ServiceNow Ventures, Zoom Video Communications, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and D1 Capital Partners.

The latest funding comes amid reports of the company eyeing an initial public offering, with Bloomberg News reporting in October https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-08/genesys-owners-are-said-to-weigh-ipo-at-up-to-20-billion-value that the firm's private equity backers were looking to take it public next year at a valuation of about US$20 billion.

The company intends to use the capital raised to expand its current product offerings and form partnerships with cloud driven technology firms to grow scale.

Genesys, which counts payments giant PayPal and Microsoft among its customers, offers a wide range of call center services to companies through its products driven by cloud technology.

