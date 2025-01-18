Logo
'Genshin Impact' maker settles US charges of violating children's privacy
FILE PHOTO: People walk below a billboard ad of fantasy game "Genshin Impact" from Shanghai-based developer Mihoyo in Hong Kong, China October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pei Li/File Photo

18 Jan 2025 04:15AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2025 04:29AM)
WASHINGTON : Cognosphere, the maker of anime-style fantasy video game "Genshin Impact," has agreed to pay $20 million and block children under age 16 from making in-game purchases without parental consent to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission allegations that the company violated a children's privacy law.

Cognosphere allegedly unfairly marketed loot boxes to children that obscured real costs and misled all players about the odds of obtaining prizes, the FTC said in a statement on Friday while announcing the settlement of the charges.

Source: Reuters

