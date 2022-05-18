Cruise ship Genting Dream to start trips from Singapore under new Resorts World Cruises brand

SINGAPORE: A vessel that used to be operated by Genting Hong Kong-owned Dream Cruises will sail from Jun 15 under a new company set up by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay, who is chairman and board executive of Genting Group.

The new company, called Resorts World Cruises, was registered on Mar 9, less than two months after Genting Hong Kong filed to wind up the business after failing to secure funding to pay its debts.

Resorts World Cruises, which is a brand extension of the Genting-owned Resorts World, said on Wednesday (Mar 18) that it would offer complimentary cruise credits of “equivalent value” for all paid affected passengers by World Dream’s cruise cancellations in Singapore between Mar 2 and Aug 31 this year as a “gesture of goodwill”.

The credits will be valid from Jun 15 to end-March 2023.

At a news conference on Wednesday, the company said this would only be applicable to affected World Dream customers who have yet to receive any refund from their original booking source.

“From our records, there were 13,000 (affected) customers but we also understand that many of our customers have actually got their refund through credit card companies,” said Mr Michael Goh, president and head of international sales of Resorts World Cruises.

He added that the company does not have a record of how many people have claimed their refunds so far.