Genting Hong Kong's CEO Lim Kok Thay resigns less than a week after cruise operator files to wind up

HONG KONG: Genting Hong Kong's chairman and CEO Lim Kok Thay has resigned, said the company in a stock exchange filing on Monday (Jan 24).

The company's deputy CEO, Au Fook Yew, has also stepped down.

Both resignations, effective Jan 21, come less than a week after the cruise operator filed to wind up the business after failing to secure funding to pay its debts.

The announcement stated that both Lim and Au have confirmed that they have "no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company".

It also said that shareholders, investors and potential investors of Genting Hong Kong "are advised to exercise caution" when dealing in its securities.

Trading of its shares has been suspended since Jan 18, and will remain so until further notice.