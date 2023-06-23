Logo
Business

Genworth says its third-party vendor victim of MOVEit hack
Genworth says its third-party vendor victim of MOVEit hack

23 Jun 2023 05:14AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2023 05:50AM)
:Genworth Financial said on Thursday that personal information of nearly 2.5 million to 2.7 million of its customers had been compromised after the insurer's third-party vendor, PBI Research Services, was affected in a data theft hack centred on the popular file transfer tool MOVEit.

The insurer is working to ensure "protection services" are provided to the impacted individuals, according to a regulatory filing.

Enact, Genworth's mortgage insurance business, was not affected by the hack.

The biggest U.S. pension fund, Calpers, also said on Thursday PBI Services informed them that some of its data had been "downloaded by an unauthorized third party."

Data taken in included members' first and last name, date of birth and social security number.

Calpers did not say how many members were affected. It serves more than 2 million members in its retirement system.

Source: Reuters

