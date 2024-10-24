Georgia secretary of state's office says it fended off cyberattack on voting website

WASHINGTON : The Georgia secretary of state's office said on Wednesday it had fended off a cyberattack aimed at crashing the website the state's voters use to request absentee ballots.

No further information was provided.

There was no disruption to voters' ability to request ballots, CNN reported.

"It slowed our systems down for a little bit, but it never stopped our systems from working," Gabe Sterling, an official in Georgia's secretary of state's office, which oversees elections in the battleground state, told CNN.

Early voting for the presidential election on Nov. 5 began in Georgia and other U.S. states earlier this month.