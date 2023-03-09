Logo
Business

German air taxi firm Lilium says reaches 250kmh in testing
Business

German air taxi firm Lilium says reaches 250kmh in testing

German air taxi firm Lilium says reaches 250kmh in testing

FILE PHOTO: A full-size mock-up of an electrically powered Lilium Jet air taxi is seen in a presentation bay inside a hangar at the German company’s headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen airport outside Munich, Germany, December 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tim Hepher

09 Mar 2023 11:16PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 11:56PM)
PARIS: German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility said on Thursday it had reached a maximum speed of 250 kilometres per hour with a technology demonstrator, calling it a key milestone on the way to certifying its electrically powered flying shuttles in 2025.

The threshold was reached during testing of the Phoenix 2 vehicle at a flight test centre in southern Spain, the company told Reuters after posting a teaser video on social media.

Lilium is competing in a crowded market for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, hoping to replace road trips or short hops by aircraft or helicopters.

It plans a cruise speed of 250 km or 155 miles per hour.

Source: Reuters

