German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

09 Sep 2022 07:26PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 07:26PM)
BERLIN : Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson.

While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been remedied, there are some outstanding ones where "further remedial measures are still being tested and secured," said the spokesperson, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

Source: Reuters

