Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

German cartel office ends proceedings against Google News Showcase
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

German cartel office ends proceedings against Google News Showcase

German cartel office ends proceedings against Google News Showcase

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

22 Dec 2022 02:08AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 02:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany's cartel office has concluded proceedings against Google over its online news service after the tech giant made several changes benefiting publishers, the office said on Wednesday.

The office said Google had abandoned plans to integrate the Google News Showcase into general searches and changed its contractual practice to make sure publishers do not face difficulties in asserting their ancillary copyright in response to its concerns.

A publisher's participation in the News Showcase will continue not to affect search results, added the office.

The cartel office said Google would implement further measures in the coming weeks, including providing more information about Showcase, and that it would continue to monitor this development.

Under expanded powers that entered into force last year, the cartel office has taken up cases involving several tech giants, including Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta .

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.