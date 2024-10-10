German cartel office ends proceedings against Meta

BERLIN : German cartel authorities ended proceedings against Meta over how personal data is used after intensive discussions that led to the U.S. owner of Facebook and Instagram agreeing to take measures addressing the concerns, they said on Thursday.

"The key point here is that using Facebook no longer requires consent to the unlimited collection and allocation of data to one's own user account, even if the data does not actually arise in the Facebook service," said cartel office president Andreas Mundt.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)