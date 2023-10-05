German cartel office: Google users to have better control over their data

BERLIN : Users of Google services will have better control over their data and the opportunity to provide informed consent over how the data is processed thanks to commitments undertaken with the German cartel office, the cartel office said on Thursday.

The commitments for example concern situations where the company would like to combine personal data from one Google service with personal data from other Google or non-Google sources, the cartel office said in a statement.

