German cartel office: Google users to have better control over their data
German cartel office: Google users to have better control over their data

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland July 19, 2018. Picture taken July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 04:41PM
BERLIN : Users of Google services will have better control over their data and the opportunity to provide informed consent over how the data is processed thanks to commitments undertaken with the German cartel office, the cartel office said on Thursday.

The commitments for example concern situations where the company would like to combine personal data from one Google service with personal data from other Google or non-Google sources, the cartel office said in a statement.

(Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Source: Reuters

