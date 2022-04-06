Logo
German consumer group acts against Google over cookie banners
FILE PHOTO: A view of a sign above the entrance of the Google office, ahead of presentation of the detailed investment plan for Germany, in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

06 Apr 2022 05:48PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 09:33PM)
BERLIN : A German consumer office has submitted a legal complaint against Google over its use of cookie banners, which the office argues are designed in a way that violates data protection rules.

Rejecting cookies, which collect data on users for targeted advertisements, requires more steps than consenting to them on Google's search engine websites is in violation of European and national law, said North Rhine-Westphalia's consumer office.

A Google spokesperson said the company would soon be making changes to its consent banner and cookie practices across Europe, including Germany, to comply with regulators' guidance.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

