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German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
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German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules

German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
German musician Peter Maffay attends a trial of German music rights society GEMA against AI music startup Suno Inc., fighting back against AI data scraping, in Munich, Germany, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Off
German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
GEMA general counsel Kai Welp waits for the start of a trial of German music rights society GEMA against AI music startup Suno Inc., fighting back against AI data scraping, in Munich, Germany, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Off
31 Jul 2026 03:28PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2026 04:47PM)
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MUNICH, July 31 : A German court ruled on Friday that AI music firm Suno has violated copyrights and has to provide information on illicit revenue, part of a wider legal battle by artists and publishers against technology firms.

The Munich-based regional court said Suno did not have the right to process the music of artists represented by Germany's state-mandated licensing agency Gema.

According to the verdict, which can be appealed before a higher court, Suno will have to pay damages that have yet to be quantified.

Massachusetts-based Suno, valued at $5.4 billion in a June funding round, allows users to generate songs via prompts.

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In various litigation proceedings, AI music companies have been accused of failing to compensate composers.

More than 1,800 artists are supporting class-action lawsuits against Suno and peer Udio.

Last year, Udio agreed with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to settle copyright cases, while Suno reached a settlement with WMG.

Source: Reuters
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