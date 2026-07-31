German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules

MUNICH, July 31 : A German court ruled on Friday that AI music firm Suno has violated copyrights and has to provide information on illicit revenue, part of a wider legal battle by artists and publishers against technology firms.

The Munich-based regional court said Suno did not have the right to process the music of artists represented by Germany's state-mandated licensing agency Gema.

According to the verdict, which can be appealed before a higher court, Suno will have to pay damages that have yet to be quantified.

Massachusetts-based Suno, valued at $5.4 billion in a June funding round, allows users to generate songs via prompts.

In various litigation proceedings, AI music companies have been accused of failing to compensate composers.

More than 1,800 artists are supporting class-action lawsuits against Suno and peer Udio.

Last year, Udio agreed with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to settle copyright cases, while Suno reached a settlement with WMG.