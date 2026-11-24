BERLIN, Nov 24 : German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche urged industry on Tuesday to make use of artificial intelligence, while a business group said an investment-friendly climate was needed.

• "Germany has the potential to be at the forefront again in the next technological leap," Reiche said in a press release. "Our industry has knowledge and production data that can hardly be copied."

• Reiche said there was a big opportunity in industrial AI. "Now we must turn this strength into new value creation and bring the technology to the breadth of our Mittelstand."

• Peter Leibinger, president of the BDI industry association, said at an industry conference in Berlin that the situation was serious despite some bright spots.

• "There are great opportunities in linking industry and artificial intelligence," Leibinger said. "But technology alone is not enough: we finally need an investment-friendly climate and we have to get faster."

• IG Metall deputy chair Juergen Kerner warned against relying solely on cost cutting.

• "The motto must rather be: better instead of cheaper," Kerner said. "Companies must invest boldly and consistently in new technologies, and politicians must create a reliable funding and regulatory framework."