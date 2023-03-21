Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

German exporters' dip in China trade dampens post-lockdown hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

German exporters' dip in China trade dampens post-lockdown hopes

German exporters' dip in China trade dampens post-lockdown hopes

FILE PHOTO: Cargo ship 'Cosco Shipping Gemini' of Chinese shipping company 'Cosco' is loaded at the container terminal 'Tollerort' in the port in Hamburg, Germany, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

21 Mar 2023 04:25PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 04:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : German exports to China declined significantly in February, dampening hopes of a trade revival following the end of strict coronavirus measures at the end of last year, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Exports to China, Germany's most important trade partner, decreased by 12.4 per cent to 7.9 billion euros ($8.46 billion) compared with February last year, it said.

In January, exports to China were down 7.1 per cent on the year.

German exporters had hoped for a stronger start to 2023 after pandemic restrictions that had closed factories and ports in the world's second-largest economy were lifted in December.

However, experts see lots of catch-up potential in trade with China, whose economy could grow twice as fast this year as it did in 2022.

While goods worth around 298 billion euros were traded between the two countries last year, exports of German goods to China increased by only 3.1 per cent, to around 107 billion euros.

Germany, on the other hand, imported goods worth 191 billion euros from China, a third more than in 2021.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.