German firms to submit competing EU bids for AI gigafactory, newspaper reports

BERLIN :Deutsche Telekom, Ionos and the Schwarz Group's IT subsidiary will submit competing applications to the EU for an AI gigafactory after the German firms could not agree on a common concept, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported Thursday.

Software giant SAP will not participate, according to the newspaper.

The German applicants could still join forces during the selection process for the data centres planned by the European Union, it said in the report.

