German firms to submit competing EU bids for AI gigafactory, newspaper reports
German firms to submit competing EU bids for AI gigafactory, newspaper reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is silhouetted against the sun and clouds atop of the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

19 Jun 2025 02:46PM
BERLIN :Deutsche Telekom, Ionos and the Schwarz Group's IT subsidiary will submit competing applications to the EU for an AI gigafactory after the German firms could not agree on a common concept, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported Thursday.

Software giant SAP will not participate, according to the newspaper.

The German applicants could still join forces during the selection process for the data centres planned by the European Union, it said in the report.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Source: Reuters
