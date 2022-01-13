Logo
German IT security watchdog: No evidence of censorship function in Xiaomi phones
German IT security watchdog: No evidence of censorship function in Xiaomi phones

FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi logo is seen next to a smartphone of the same brand in this illustration taken September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Jan 2022 07:25PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 07:21PM)
BERLIN : Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, did not find any evidence of censorship functions in mobile phones manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Lithuania's state cybersecurity body had said in September that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement". The BSI started an examination following these accusations, which lasted several months.

"As a result, the BSI was unable to identify any anomalies that would require further investigation or other measures," the BSI spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

