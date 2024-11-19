Logo
Business

German police clear protest site at Tesla gigafactory
Business

German police clear protest site at Tesla gigafactory

German police clear protest site at Tesla gigafactory
Demonstrators protest against the expansion of the Tesla Gigafactory, in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo
German police clear protest site at Tesla gigafactory
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
19 Nov 2024 07:08PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2024 07:12PM)
BERLIN : A camp of protesters opposed to the expansion of U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla's plant in Grueneheide near Berlin is being cleared, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Numerous violations of assembly regulations, including resisting a police operation, meant that security could no longer be guaranteed, the spokesperson said.

The protesters, led by organising group Disrupt Tesla, argue that plans to double the size of its factory will damage the environment.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, the group had called for mass protests against the expansion, saying it opposed "the destruction by Tesla and Elon Musk to protect forests and water".

It has not commented on the site's clearance by police on Tuesday. Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

In May, the protesters clashed with police as some attempted to storm the facility, which is Tesla's only European gigafactory and employs around 12,000 staff.

In the past, protesters have also disrupted the surrounding area by blocking a nearby motorway and interrupting the rail service by sitting on the tracks.

Source: Reuters

