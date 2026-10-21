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German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches
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German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches

German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches
Nomura Holdings' logo on its headquarters under construction in Tokyo, Japan, August 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches
FILE PHOTO: Traffic lights glow near a logo of Commerzbank at a branch in Cologne, Germany, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo
21 Oct 2026 01:53AM
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Oct 20 : German financial regulator Bafin said on Tuesday it had fined Japanese investment firm Nomura Holdings €320,000 ($359,000) for failing to disclose voting rights in Commerzbank as UniCredit built its stake in the German lender.

• The regulator said Nomura did not submit voting rights notifications relating to Commerzbank in May and June

• Under German law, shareholders must notify the issuer and the regulator within four trading days if their voting rights reach certain thresholds

• If a shareholder does not comply, Bafin can impose a fine of up to €10 million or 5 per cent of total revenue

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• "Whilst we do not comment on the details of our interactions with regulators, the firm takes adherence to regulations seriously," a Nomura spokesperson told Reuters

• The company can appeal the administrative fine order, Bafin said

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

Source: Reuters
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