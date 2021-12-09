Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

German regulators look into sale of Maersk container maker to China's CIMC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

German regulators look into sale of Maersk container maker to China's CIMC

German regulators look into sale of Maersk container maker to China's CIMC

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are transported on a Maersk Line vessel through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

09 Dec 2021 10:49PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 11:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany's Federal Cartel Office is taking a closer look into the planned sale of Maersk's refrigerated containers maker to China International Marine Containers, a spokesman for the office said on Thursday.

The office has opened an investigation into the effects the takeover of Maersk Container Industry by CIMC could have on the affected markets, it said.

The Danish shipping company signed an agreement to divest its container manufacturer to CIMC in September for US$987.3 million.

However, regulatory authorities still need to approve the plans. Until then, the companies remain separate.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us