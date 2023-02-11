German state open to Chinese firm taking over Ford plant

BERLIN : Germany's Saarland state would not block Chinese electric carmaker BYD as a possible investor for a Ford car plant seeking new ownership, the state premier said on Friday after reports of BYD's interest.

"To be honest, Ford is an American company and we didn't like the decisions they made. (Country of origin) is not the only criteria," Anke Rehlinger told Reuters when asked about the potential BYD offer.

The Wall Street Journal reported in late January that BYD was one of fifteen investors interested in taking over the Ford site in Saarlouis after it stops producing its current model, the Ford Focus, from 2025.

The state government and Ford are in discussion to find a new investor, with an announcement expected by the end of the first quarter.

Chinese electric vehicle makers are making inroads into the European market even as European players lose market share in China. BYD has said it is looking for European sites, though its executive vice-president told Bloomberg this week it would rather build its own plants than buy existing ones.

Germany is in the midst of a debate over how to reduce economic dependence on China to protect against possible geopolitical tensions without alienating an important and fast-growing consumer market.

"That there are situations and circumstances in China which we do not like from a human rights position is clear, and it is important we reiterate that. But we have also had a positive experience with Svolt," Rehlinger said, referring to a Chinese battery cell maker which has a plant in Saarland. "I do not discriminate by geography."