German trade with China largely unaffected by lockdowns - stats office

BERLIN : German trade with China in April was little affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and consequent disarray in supply chains, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Germany imported goods worth 16.7 billion euros ($17.5 billion) from China in April, up 52.8 per cent on a year earlier, said the statistics office. Importation of chemical products, up six-fold, particularly drove the increase, but other product groups also rose considerably.

Exports to China in April, on the other hand, were down 1.5 per cent from a year before at 8.3 billion euros, according to the office.

"German foreign trade in April 2022 was still largely unaffected by the Covid-19 lockdowns in the People's Republic of China and the related disruptions in freight transport," it said.

Imports from Russia also rose sharply for a second consecutive month since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, growing by 41.9 per cent to 3.7 billion euros in April, said the office.

Crude oil and natural gas were the most important import goods from Russia, growing in value terms by 37.8 per cent to 2.2 billion euros, said the office.

"The increases in the value of imports are mainly due to the higher prices – especially in the energy sector," said the office, which added that the volume of goods imported from Russia in April was down 26.1 per cent on a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9540 euros)