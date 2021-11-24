German union urges Amazon workers to strike on "Black Friday"

Logo
German union calls on Amazon workers to go on strike on "Black Friday"
FILE PHOTO: Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed Amazon logo in this illustration taken, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Nov 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 01:29AM)
BERLIN : The German labour union Verdi on Wednesday called on employees to strike at three different Amazon locations in Germany coinciding with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov. 26, as part of an international campaign against exploitation at retail groups.

Scheduled to begin on Thursday night, Verdi said employees want to strike at Amazon's shipping centers in Rheinberg, Koblenz and Graben, Germany, - the company's biggest market after the United States.

It said further actions were being prepared at other locations.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

