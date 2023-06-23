German vice chancellor cuts investment guarantees for China by US$5.5 billion: Spiegel

FRANKFURT: Germany's vice chancellor and economics minister, Robert Habeck, has reduced liability for investments by German companies in China by around €5 billion (US$5.48 billion) since taking office, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Thursday (Jun 22).

Habeck's officials have four times rejected new applications from German companies for their investments in China, totalling €101 million, the report said.

Four extension applications worth €554 million were not permitted and new applications amounting to four billion euros were not accepted for decision.

In addition, the ministry postponed applications for extensions worth €282 million because the companies had possible business relationships in the Uyghur province of Xinjiang.

As a result, the number of newly approved applications for state guarantees in China transactions fell to nine last year from 37 in 2013. According to the report, only five permits have been granted this year.

The total guarantees approved since Habeck took office amount to almost €780 million , plus extended approvals for investment guarantees with a volume of €1.1 billion.

Habeck is a member of the green party and took up his current positions in December 2021 under the then incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Last November, Habeck changed course in regard to German-Chinese economic policy, pursuing a so-called "risk reduction approach".