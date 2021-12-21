German zinc recycler Befesa expands in China

LONDON : Befesa is expanding its footprint in China, where steel recycling is expected to rise to help meet national carbon emissions targets, creating an opportunity for the German recycler to recover zinc from steel waste.

Zinc is used to galvanise steel, now mostly produced in China using blast furnaces, though the government is asking mills to make greater use of electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which typically use scrap steel.

Electric arc furnaces produce a dust classified as hazardous waste that cannot be disposed of in landfills, but which Befesa collects for a fee and recycles to recover zinc in France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Turkey and the United States.

"Our first plant in China started operating in November, the second will be in operation in three to four months," Befesa Chief Executive Javier Molina told Reuters.

"Today only 10per cent of the steel produced in China comes from scrap processed in EAFs. In five years, we expect 30per cent of China's steel will come from scrap. We will build more plants in China over the next four to five years."

China plans to boost its use of steel scrap by 23per cent to 320 million tonnes by 2025, to help meet its target of reaching a peak in greenhouse gas emissions before 2030 and becoming "carbon neutral" by 2060.

Molina said 70per cent of steel produced in the United States comes from scrap processed in EAFs, while in Europe the figure is more than 40per cent.

Befesa produces about 300,000 tonnes of zinc a year at a cost below US$1,000 a tonne, to bring in 80per cent of its earnings.

"We hedge 70per cent of our zinc production, usually three years ahead," Molina said, adding that Europe's power crisis had added to its costs. "But higher commodity prices this year have helped offset energy cost inflation."

Benchmark zinc prices of about US$3,400 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange are up about 23per cent this year after climbing 21per cent last year.

Befesa also produces aluminium from aluminium salt slag for less than US$1,000 a tonne.

Aluminium prices are trading at about US$2,700 a tonne, off their 13-year high of US$3,229 a tonne in October.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Additional reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)