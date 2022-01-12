Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany does not rule out closing Telegram: Interior Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany does not rule out closing Telegram: Interior Minister

Germany does not rule out closing Telegram: Interior Minister

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration taken on Apr 13, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)

12 Jan 2022 06:34PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 06:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany could shut down Telegram if the messenger service popular with far-right groups and people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions continues to violate German law, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in remarks published on Wednesday (Jan 12).

"We cannot rule this out," she told Die Zeit weekly. "A shutdown would be grave and clearly a last resort. All other options must be exhausted first."

She added that Germany was discussing with its partners in the European Union how to regulate Telegram.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Germany Telegram

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us