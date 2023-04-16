Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany examining Chinese components in its 5G network, interior minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany examining Chinese components in its 5G network, interior minister says

Germany examining Chinese components in its 5G network, interior minister says

FILE PHOTO: Nancy Faeser, German Ministry of interior, attends the news conference following the refugee summit at the German ministry of interior in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

16 Apr 2023 06:03AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Germany's Interior Ministry is examining all Chinese components that are already installed in the country's 5G network, Minister Nancy Faeser was quoted as saying on Sunday, as Berlin re-evaluates its relationship with top trade partner China.

"We have to protect our communication networks," Faeser told Bild am Sonntag newspaper, adding that the examination's three priorities were identifying risks, averting dangers and avoiding dependencies.

"This is especially true for our critical infrastructure," she said.

Germany has been considering banning certain components from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in its telecoms networks, a government source told Reuters last month, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns.

The German government has been wary of expressly singling out Huawei but there are concerns that such companies' close links to Beijing's security services mean that embedding them in the mobile networks of the future could give Chinese spies and even saboteurs access to essential infrastructure.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.