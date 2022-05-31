Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany issues fresh warning to banks of cyber attacks due to Ukraine war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany issues fresh warning to banks of cyber attacks due to Ukraine war

Germany issues fresh warning to banks of cyber attacks due to Ukraine war

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) is pictured outside an office building of the BaFin in Bonn, Germany, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

31 May 2022 10:43PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 11:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :The German financial regulator BaFin issued a fresh cyber security warning on Tuesday to the nation's financial sector due to the war in Ukraine following a recent increase in cyber attacks.

BaFin has repeatedly warned about cyber attacks but Tuesday's security notice marks an escalation of its concerns.

"In recent days there have been repeated attacks on IT infrastructure," BaFin said.

BaFin said the recent events had especially taken the form of 'distributed denial-of-service (DDoS)' attacks, in which hackers attempt to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyse it.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has caused a serious deterioration in its relations with the West. Moscow denies Western accusations of involvement in cyber attacks.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us