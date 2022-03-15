Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany issues hacking warning for users of Russian anti-virus software Kaspersky
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany issues hacking warning for users of Russian anti-virus software Kaspersky

Germany issues hacking warning for users of Russian anti-virus software Kaspersky

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's Kaspersky Lab is on displayat the company's office in Moscow, Russia October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/

15 Mar 2022 11:42PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Germany's cyber security agency on Tuesday warned users of an anti-virus software developed by Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab that it poses a serious risk of a successful hacking attack.

The BSI agency said that the Russia-based cyber-security company could be coerced by Russian government agents to hack IT systems abroad or agents could clandestinely use its technology to launch cyberattacks without its knowledge.

Kaspersky said in a statement it was a privately-managed company with no ties to the Russian government. It said that the warning by BSI was politically motivated, adding it was in contact with the BSI to clarify the matter.

The BSI warning comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates with the Russian army's shelling of the capital of Ukraine.

The BSI said that German companies as well as government agencies that manage critical infrastructure were particularly at risk of a hacking attack.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us