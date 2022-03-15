Germany issues hacking warning for users of Russian anti-virus software Kaspersky

BERLIN : Germany's cyber security agency on Tuesday warned users of an anti-virus software developed by Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab that it poses a serious risk of a successful hacking attack.

The BSI agency said that the Russia-based cyber-security company could be coerced by Russian government agents to hack IT systems abroad or agents could clandestinely use its technology to launch cyberattacks without its knowledge.

Kaspersky said in a statement it was a privately-managed company with no ties to the Russian government. It said that the warning by BSI was politically motivated, adding it was in contact with the BSI to clarify the matter.

The BSI warning comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates with the Russian army's shelling of the capital of Ukraine.

The BSI said that German companies as well as government agencies that manage critical infrastructure were particularly at risk of a hacking attack.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)