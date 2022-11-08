Logo
Business

Germany likely to block Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip production
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

08 Nov 2022 04:46AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 04:51AM)
FRANKFURT: The German government will likely block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory, the Dortmund-based company said on Monday.

The economics ministry had been examining the sale to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics .

The deal "will most likely be prohibited" in a "new development", Elmos said on Monday.

Until Monday, the ministry "had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved".

Elmos said that it would examine further steps "after receiving the final assessment".

Silex did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Source: Reuters

